The incumbent Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has won the All Progressives Alliance (APC) ticket at the just concluded primary election a moment ago.

Thus, he is o the march to a second term in office, all things being equal.

https://independent.ng/breaking-governor-dapo-abiodun-wins-ogun-apc-guber-primary/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

