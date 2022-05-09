Davido Celebrates His Daughter, Hailey Adeleke’s 5th Birthday (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1M9gkeqqiqw

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido on Sunday celebrated his daughter, Hailey’s fifth birthday.

The DMW boss showered prayers on his daughter as he post beautiful pictures of the celebrant on Instagram.

The talented singer who expressed his love for his daughter called her his twin.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to my darling daughter, Hailey Veronica Adeleke! May you be surrounded by love and all your favourite things as we Celebrate you today and forever! I love you twin. #big5”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTNVjiL6-i/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related