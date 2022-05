Nowadays,I see guys damaging their skin all in the name of bleaching,like seriously bro.,who you wan impress?

As a man,unless you are naturally fair, chocolate or dark skin is the best for you.it makes you look more like a man.

Now, bleaching will not only reduced your self worth,it goes as far as exposing your skin to all kinds of skin infection.

Throw dat bleaching cream away today….

