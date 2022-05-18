Deborah Samuel: Caution Your Children – Gov. El-Rufai Warns Parents

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, advised parents on proper conduct of their wards and to avoid actions that could be seized upon by mischief makers to create tension.

El-Rufai’s comments followed the murder of Deborah Samuel, a 200 level student of College of Education, who was accused of insulting Prophet Mohammed in Sokoto State.

Following the ugly incident, security operatives arrested and detained two suspects in connection with the dastardly act.

However, the following day, youths in the city embarked on a violent protest, demanding the release of the suspects.

For fear of escalating into the state, Governor El-Rufai banned any form of religious protest in the state.

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, the Kaduna Commissioner of Police on an observation tour, went round the city to ensure the order was strictly adhered to.

Following the compliance across the state, Governor El-Rufai on Tuesday, in a statement by his Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, conveyed his appreciation to religious, traditional and community leaders, as well as security agencies in Kaduna State for their sincere and spirited pursuit of peace interventions.

According to him, the governor expressed his commendation after a review of the security situation in light of recent tensions over developments in another Northern Nigerian State.

He said the government appeals to the citizenry, in the interest of security and peace, to uphold respect for the religious and cultural affiliations of all, and eschew denigration in all its forms.

“Furthermore, the government reiterates that recourse to the law remains the only acceptable means of redress, and never self help.

“The Government of Kaduna State and security agencies will continue to monitor the situation closely, and work towards curbing the activities of recalcitrant forces attempting to cause a breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said

He said security agencies will not hesitate to take action on anyone, regardless of status, playing a role in attempts to cause unrest in the state.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/17/deborah-samuel-caution-your-children-governor-el-rufai-warns-parents/

