Deborah Samuel: NBA Bows To Pressure, Postpones Sokoto SPIDEL Conference

The Conference was scheduled to hold in Sokoto from May 22-26, 2022 with the theme “Rule of Law and Democratic Evolution in Nigeria”.

NBA and NBA-SPIDEL have postponed the 2022 Spidel Conference billed for Sokoto.. The reasons are not far-fetched. The gruesome murder of Deborah Yakubu, the subsequent unrest that accompanied the unfortunate incident are all implicated. Official Statement to that effect has been issued by the President of the Bar Mr Olumide Akpata. Further communication on the status of the Conference shall be made in due course. Note that NBA will pursue adequate justice for Miss Deborah! Our apologies for the inconveniences occasioned by this sudden postponment gentlemen and ladies. DR MOU, Chairman NBA-SPIDEL.

…..“The NBA is deeply worried not just by the chilling news of the murder of Miss Deborah Yakubu, but also by the sudden and sad turn of events and the deteriorating security situation in Sokoto State. As such, having critically reviewed the current security condition in Sokoto, it has become apparent that we cannot guarantee the safety of our guest speakers, delegates and other stakeholders that have committed to attend the NBA-SPIDEL’s conference which was designed to put the State in the global spotlight for the duration of the conference and beyond. Accordingly, the Executive Committee of NBA-SPIDEL came to the painful decision to request, and I have approved, that the 2022 NBA-SPIDEL Annual Conference be postponed not only for the safety of our conferees and guests, but as a mark of respect for the memory of the slain Miss Deborah Yakubu.

10. The NBA acknowledges the efforts put in by the Sokoto State Government towards the conference which is now beset by the prevailing security situation. While we recognise that the Sokoto State Government has imposed a curfew to stem the unrest, the NBA urges the State Government to fully collaborate with the Federal Government to initiate measures — and where necessary deploy its coercive instruments — to restore peace and order to the State, safeguard lives and property and dissuade vandalism and impunity.

11. Lastly, we thank our delegates and our guest speakers who have made sundry expenses and commitments towards participating in the Conference. We apologise for any inconvenience that this postponement is sure to occasion. The NBA will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further information on next steps when normalcy returns.”

OLUMIDE AKPATA

President

Nigerian Bar Association 17th May 2022

