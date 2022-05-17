Deborah Samuel: Pastor Adeboye Cancels Sokoto Crusade

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has cancelled the Light Up Sokoto Crusade scheduled to hold physically in the North-West state.

The cancellation was made known on Monday in a social media post.

Naija News reports that Pastor Adeboye who has been holding crusade in states across the country was scheduled to hold one in Sokoto State from May 16 to 17, 2022.

The Sokoto crusade will now hold virtually as against the physical crusade as earlier scheduled.

Pastor Adeboye enjoined members of RCCG to join via social media platforms to pray for Sokoto.

Pray For Sokoto!

Pray For Nigeria!

“Intercession is the truly universal work for the Christian. No place is closed to intercessory prayer: no continent, no nation, no city, no organization, no office. No power on earth can keep intercession out.”

Naija News had reported earlier that Deborah was lynched and set ablaze by her Muslim colleagues for allegedly insulting Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

The angry mob had stormed Deborah’s hostel, dragged her out before beating her to death and setting her body ablaze.

The Sokoto State Police Command later announced that it had arrested two suspects, with investigations going on to arrest more killers.

According to the Sokoto police spokesman, Sanusi Abubakar, the mob overpowered campus security before killing the female student and setting her remains on fire.

A leaflet circulated on Saturday, written in Hausa, inviting Muslims to come out en mass to protest against the arrest of the suspected killers of Deborah.

Following violent outbreak that accompanied the protests, Tambuwal imposed a curfew to bring the situation under control.

Naija News reports that the curfew was relaxed on Monday and two suspects were arraigned in court by the Nigerian Police.

