Deborah Samuel: Police Declare Suspects Seen In Viral Video Wanted (Pix)

POLICE DECLARES SUSPECTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE CASE OF DEBORAH SAMUEL WANTED FOR CULPABLE HOMICIDE

*Prime suspects that claimed the murder of Deborah Samuel on the viral video were declared wanted*

*Others arrested at the scene while dispersing the mob were charged to court and remanded in prison*

The Sokoto State Command under the able leadership of the Commissioner of Police, *CP Kamaldeen kola Okunlola fdc,mnim* has declared the suspects spotted on the viral video wanted.

The Command is using these medium to reiterate its commitment towards apprehending the suspects. The command has already deployed all its intelligence and on the lookout for the suspects .

Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate with the police and report any mere identification to the command or any security outfit in their domain.

The command can be reach through its emergency number 07068848035

*E-SIGNED*

*ASP SANUSI ABUBAKAR*

*POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER*, *FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE SOKOTO STATE COMMAND*



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=374982687983326&id=106154638199467

