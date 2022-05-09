Deji Adeyanju Accuses Peter Obi Of Glorifying Poverty

Comrade Deji Adeyanju was on his Twitter

account this evening to react to a

statement made by Peter Obi, while

speaking to a group Peter Obi noted that

his 30 years old son does not a car and he

would have to work to make the money to

buy one.

The statement Peter Obi made

has been generating a lot of feedback

from people online. Comrade Deji

Adeyanju also decided to share his opinion

concerning the statement.

Dei Adeyanju noted that he loves Peter Obi

very much but he should stop glorifying

poverty before Nigerians begin to call him

a fraud. He also mentioned that the story

about his son’s car situation is not

necessary because that is not the kind of

message to preach in the poverty capital

of the world, he said instead of preaching

that kind of message Peter Obi should

preach the message of hope to the

people.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related