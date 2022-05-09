Delta Police Show Of Force Over IPOB’s Threat Of Enforcing Sit At Home (Photos)

Delta State Police Command’s show of force over IPOB’s threat of enforcing sit at home in Asaba

The Delta State Police Command on Monday morning commenced a show of force to build confidence and curtail the threat by the proscribed IPOB to enforce sit at home in Asaba, the state capital.

Recall, Focus Naija had reported that surveillance helicopters were earlier seen deployed and hovering around the state capital.

According to the Command’s PPRO, DSP Edafe Bright, Delta State Government did not give a sit at home order so nobody has the right to do that.

He said that operatives are everywhere including the riverine areas so there’s no cause for alarm.

“For the purpose of clarity, the Delta State Commissioner of Police CP Ari Muhammed Ali, FCIA, psc+, has declared that there is no “sit at home order” in the State.

“He assures residents of their safety and urges them to go about their lawful business(es) as the Command is willing and able to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who try to cause any form of trouble in the State.

“He admonishes members of the public particularly residents of Asaba and the entire Delta North district to remain vigilant, monitor and report any strange and suspicious movements or persons in their neighborhood to the Command or other law enforcement agencies.

“If you see something, say something“, he wrote.

“The numbers to call are: 09155570007 and 09155570008

Control room number: +234 803 668 4974

Watch the video on Facebook;

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100041566351018/posts/852469696148568/?d=n

