Delta Speaker Kneels, Thanks Okowa After Winning PDP Governorship Ticket (Video)

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker kneels To Thank Governor Okowa After Winning PDP Governorship Ticket (Photos, Video)
Delta State Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, bent a knee to thank the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, during a praise session following his emergence as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, IGBERETV reports.
The party’s governorship primary was held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Oborevwori polled a total of 597 votes out of total 824 ballots cast by delegates at the primary.
