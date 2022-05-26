Delta Speaker Kneels, Thanks Okowa After Winning PDP Governorship Ticket (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9cWluiEPYmw

Delta State House of Assembly Speaker kneels To Thank Governor Okowa After Winning PDP Governorship Ticket (Photos, Video)

Delta State Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, bent a knee to thank the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, during a praise session following his emergence as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, IGBERETV reports.

The party’s governorship primary was held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Oborevwori polled a total of 597 votes out of total 824 ballots cast by delegates at the primary.



