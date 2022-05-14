Denola Gray Wins Best Male Dressed At AMVCA 2022 Red Carpet (Pics)

Fashionista, Denola gray has emerged the best male dressed at AMVCA 2022 red carpet and won 500k.
Related Posts
- Checkout The Best Female Dressed At AMVCA 2022 Red Carpet (Photos)
- Reasons Why Muslims Should Not Support Extra-Judicial Killings – Islamic Educator
- Funke Akindele Wins AMVCA 2022 Best Actress In A Comedy – Movie/TV Series (Photo)
- Broda Shaggi Wins AMVCA 2022 Best Actor In A Comedy – Movie/TV Series (Photo)
- Osas Ighodaro Wins AMVCA 2022 Best Actress In A Drama – Movie/TV Series (Photo)