Desmond Elliott Dances To ‘Buga’ After Winning APC Ticket For Lagos Assembly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tE7E7tkX8OI

Desmond Elliott Dances To ‘Buga’ After Winning APC Ticket For Lagos State House Of Assembly (Video)

Nollywood Actor turned Politician, Desmond Elliott, on Friday, May 27, 2022 won the All Progressives Congress (APC) party ticket to contest the seat of Surulere Constituency 1 at the Lagos state House of Assembly, IGBERETV reports.

This would be the third time Elliott will be representing the party at the polls.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video of himself and his supporters celebrating his victory with the caption;

“Ma Hood ooosssseee Surulere”



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeExGVWIx3U/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

