Diesel Tanker Falls, Goes Up In Flames At Umunya, Anambra State (Photos)

Diesel Tanker falls, Goes Up In Flame At Umunya, Anambra State (Photos)

A tanker loaded with diesel fell inside gutter and went up in flames, this

morning at the popular Odumodu Junction, Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area, IgbereTV reports.

The incident happened near a gas station along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The diesel running out of the truck flowed along through the gutter, burning everything on its way.

Men of Anambra State Fire Service were also on ground to quench the fire, with passersby who trouped out in their numbers.

It is yet to be ascertained if there were casualties or the number of casualties recorded as at the time of this report.



