Differences Between Blood Of Menstruation And Blood Of Istihaadah

We know what menstruation means. According to Oxford dictionary,

“It is the process in a woman of discharging blood and other material from the lining of the uterus at intervals of about one lunar month from puberty until the menopause, except during pregnancy.”

Al-istihaadah” means irregular, non-menstrual vaginal bleeding.

This is different from menstrual bleeding. It is governed by rulings that differ from that governing menstruation.

1. Menstrual blood is black [dark red] whilst the blood of istihaadah is red.

2. Menstrual blood is thick and heavy, whilst the blood of istihaadah is thin.

3. Menstrual blood has an offensive odour whilst the blood of istihaadah does not because it comes from an ordinary vein.

4. Menstrual blood does not clot when it comes out of the body whilst the blood of istihaadah does clot because it comes from a vein.

Rulings on Istihaadah

These are:

1. Ghusl (Ritual Bath) is obligatory in the case of menstruation and the blood is impure, whilst ghusl is not required in the case of istihaadah.

2. Woman is not allowed to pray during menstruation, whilst a woman is allowed to pray if the bleeding is istihaadah. She has to do wudu’ for each prayer if the flow of blood continues to the next prayer and if blood comes out whilst she is praying, it does not matter.

Requirement of Ghusl after Menstrual period

When the menstruating woman’s period ends, she must do ghusl by purifying her entire body, because the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said to Faatimah bint Abu Hubaysh: “When the time of your menses comes, stop praying, then when it ends, do ghusl and pray.” Narrated by al-Bukhaari.

How Ghusl after the Menstrual period is done?

It is obligatory to ensure that water reaches every part of the body, even beneath the hair. Complete steps are the same as in steps of ghusl janabah but with the addition of soap confirmed in the hadith from the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him), when Asma’ bint Shakl asked him how a menstruating woman should do ghusl. He (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him) said:

· One of you should take her water and lotus leaves and purify herself and purify herself well.

· Then she should pour water over her head and rub it vigorously so that it reaches the roots of her hair,

· and pour water over herself.

· Then she should take a piece of cloth that is scented with musk and purify herself with it.”

Asma’ said: “How should she purify herself with it?” He said: ‘Subhaan Allaah, let her purify herself with it.” ‘Aa’ishah said to her:

· “She should follow the traces of blood.”

al-Bukhaari 314, Muslim 332.

Unless the hair is tied so tightly that one fears that the water will not reach the roots a woman does not have to undo her braided hair when she does ghusl following janabah or menses according to most correct scholarly opinion, but she must make sure that the water reaches all parts of her body, including the hair and its roots. Majmu’ Fataawa Shaykh Ibn Baaz, 10/182, Majmu’ Fataawa Shaykh Ibn Baaz, 10/161. Majmu’ Fatawa Ibn ‘Uthaymin, 11/318, 319. Risalah fildima’ al-Tabi’iyyah lin-Nisaa by Shayk Ibn Uthaymin.

May Allaah grant us an understanding of His religion.

Fiqh Class

