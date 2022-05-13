Do You Have A Phobia? Mention It

A phobia is an uncontrollable, irrational, and lasting fear
of a particular thing, situation, activity, etc which can last for months or even years.

Some of the most common Phobias includes;
Acrophobia: Fear of heights.
Entomophobia: Fear of insects.
Ophidiophobia: Fear of snakes.
Cynophobia: Fear of dogs.
Astraphobia: Fear of storms.
Trypanophobia: Fear of needles.
Claustrophobia: Fear of being in constricted in confined spaces.
Aerophobia: Fear of flying.
Arachnophobia: Fear of spiders.
Driving phobia: Fear of driving a car.
Emetophobia: Fear of vomiting.
Erythrophobia: Fear of blushing.
Hypochondria: Fear of becoming ill.
Zoophobia: Fear of animals.

Personally I am suffering from Acrophobia(fear of heights)!

Please don’t tell me to jump a gutter/drainage or pass a canal
When I’m on a Plane, I don’t dare look down

