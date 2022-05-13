Do You Have A Phobia? Mention It

A phobia is an uncontrollable, irrational, and lasting fear

of a particular thing, situation, activity, etc which can last for months or even years.



Some of the most common Phobias includes;

Acrophobia: Fear of heights.

Entomophobia: Fear of insects.

Ophidiophobia: Fear of snakes.

Cynophobia: Fear of dogs.

Astraphobia: Fear of storms.

Trypanophobia: Fear of needles.

Claustrophobia: Fear of being in constricted in confined spaces.

Aerophobia: Fear of flying.

Arachnophobia: Fear of spiders.

Driving phobia: Fear of driving a car.

Emetophobia: Fear of vomiting.

Erythrophobia: Fear of blushing.

Hypochondria: Fear of becoming ill.

Zoophobia: Fear of animals.

Personally I am suffering from Acrophobia(fear of heights)!

Please don’t tell me to jump a gutter/drainage or pass a canal

When I’m on a Plane, I don’t dare look down

