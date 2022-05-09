https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiRNQlZZGBs
Don Jazzy shares exciting video as Mavin Records marks 10th anniversary
The management and staff of a popular record label, Mavin Records, are in an ecstatic mood as they celebrate the tenth anniversary of the company today.
Founded by talented producer and singer, Don Jazzy, the label has been home to some of the country’s top artistes, including Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello and more recently, Ladipoe, Johnny Drille and Ayra Starr.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CdTXHRnu8q0/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=