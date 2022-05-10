Don Lulu Declares For Abia Governorship, Says He Is A Better Choice (Pics, Video)

2023: Mayor Lucky Igbokwe Declares For Abia Governorship, Says He Represents A Better Choice

Businessman and entrepreneur, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe popularly known as Don Lulu has officially declared to run for the governorship of Abia State in 2023.

At the public declaration rally which took place in Umuahia, the state capital on Tuesday, Mr. Igbokwe says he represents a better option among other aspirants for the office of the governor of Abia State, stating that he is poised to galvanize the numerous potentials of the youths and consolidate on the efforts of the past leaders to make Abia great.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FWpRG7fnAM

Read the full text below:

MY DECISION TO JOIN THE ABIA GOVERNORSHIP RACE

By Mayor Lucky Igbokwe

My decision to run is borne out of hunger and desire to add value and impetus against the backdrop of the yearnings of the entire people of Abia state, who believe in the youths as an option and to take Abia to the much-desired place occasioned by their cries and wishes for good governance, inclusiveness and ensuring that Abia takes its rightful place in the comity of States

I decided to run following calls from stakeholders, including the downtrodden, traditional rulers, and eminent sons and daughters of Abia State, and to take up the gauntlet, to stand in the gap to shield our people from any form of hopelessness

Having seen the roles and contributions of our past leaders, there’s no gainsaying that they have done their best, but I’m here to reinvigorate our spirits, minds, and souls to the much-vaunted dreams of our people for a better life.

I have watched a common denominator in believing in the youths as it is said, that a state that carries along her youths prepares them for a better future

Without the efforts of the past leadership, however, it has become necessary that I bridge the gap, to restore stability, and rebuild the confidence of our youths and the good people of our state.

To that extent, I have joined in this race with my full chest, to say I appreciate other people who as well aspire for the same position, but however, I pledge that I offer a better option, to galvanize the young people, the men, and women of Abia State, to instill a sense of belonging in our administration, which will bring hope and pride to our people.

I possess the requisite skills and experience required to harness the vast resources in the state for productive and developmental purposes.

My team and I are ready to turn around the fortunes of the state by revolutionising all the sectors of governance with a focus on the masses.

If given the PDP ticket and elected governor, I will reposition Abia for economic prosperity by creating the enabling environment for industry to thrive, with a better approach to internally generated revenue that would reduce dependence on federation allocations.

Education will be one of the major objectives of my aspiration, the sector will be reformed to include not only building of schools, but also the provision of incentives to teachers.

We’ll revisit the farm settlements, improve and empower the youth in particular and our people in general, through agriculture, the creative industries will receive massive boost under our watch. Tourism will be made more attractive and visitors will come to experience our beautiful cultural heritage and sites.

We’ll escalate the commercial viability of our markets to unprecedented new levels with improved infrastructure and security.

Abia will become the ICT hub in West Africa during our tenure.

We shall enhance the road networks and improve transportation.

We are very committed with passion to making sure that Abia occupies its rightful position in the comity of states in the country.

We are determined to replicate in Abia state the record of achievements of our hero, late premier, Dr M.I Okpara in the defunct South Eastern region of Nigeria.

We plan to explore all the areas of possible economic prosperity and development without exploiting the people.

God’s own State, Abia, is blessed with abundant natural and human resources.

We will have a council of eminent personalities drawn from all strata of the society to help oversee our policies and all sectors of our economy.

We can’t continue to live in the past, when we have men of class and honour who are mostly consultants and appreciated across the globe,

Abia nwere madu

Therefore, I urge all our brothers and sisters to give me, this opportunity to serve you, because you’ll never regret it.

We intend to make Abia, a world-class destination for everything beautiful like our people.

It’s time to close ranks and bring in the best of brains to Abia state.

I will ensure that there’s gender balance to give room for our women.

We will ensure that more youths will be recognized and appreciated.

What we need is the right leadership, a candidate with good character, great antecedents and who is popular, if PDP needs to put its best forward for the poll and if it is serious to retain the seat in Abia.

I, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe is the right person and the best hand for the job.

I have consistently proved that with my track record in philanthropy, business, and human capacity development.

My footprints are everywhere in the state despite coming from Abia central.

I urge you all to come to the table and let’s take Abia to the most enviable heights we desire.

I pledge that nothing short of this will happen. I want us to know that the confidence in me is a confidence of hope, the future, the success, the restoration, and the Freedom from fear.

Abia is LUCKY

Ekwerem ekwe

Do you?

PDP….Power to the people

Mayor Lucky Obinwa Igbokwe

Member, PDP, Nkwoachara Ward.

Governorship Aspirant, Abia State.

