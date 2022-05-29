Don’t Attack Anybody On My Behalf – Peter Obi Tells Supporters

Presidential material 1000 yards. This man has my heart.

 ”It has been brought to my attention, and I have also observed that some of my numerous supporters are making personal attacks on other aspirants/candidates. 

“Whilst thanking you for your support, which I sincerely value and appreciate, I humbly appeal that we all imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.

 ”The common goal is to make Nigeria better. Elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial. -PO.”

