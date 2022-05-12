Dr. Echem Storms YPP Office, Obtains Nomination Form To Represent Orumba South (Pix)

Dr. Echem Storms YPP Office, Obtains Nomination Form To Represent Orumba South Constituency

Dr. Chibuike Echem, pslc on Thursday stormed the YPP office for purchase of nomination form to represent Orumba south Constituency, Anambra State.

The incoming stormed like a tsunami with entourage of timbers and calibers comprising of the good people of Orumba South and teaming supporters, who had been calling and demanding for Dr Chibuike to declare his interest known as a major youth with a difference.

The moving train was wholeheartedly received by the National chairman of the party, a distinguished and a reliable national figure with root across Nigeria, Comrade Emmanuel B. Amakiri and he’s powerful teams including the National organizing Secretary, Comrade Moses and His youthfulness the national youth leader, Comrade Chigorozie Udeogu.

On sighting the incoming member, the national Excos of our great party were amazed seeing an aspirant for the state house well prepared like a presidential candidate.

The outing was graced by numerous media house, who had declared to cover the purchase of the form of Dr. Chibuike, who they declared as the novel face of legislation in Nigeria.

The atmosphere was quiet as the most capacitated leader, Dr, Echem a graduate of the the topmost NIPSS was on stage giving insight on the reasons and interests that inspired his final declaration and purchase of YPP form today.

The incoming member was emotional and direct to the point on his agenda and laid much emphasis on Bill and bills and the need to lobby greatly for the fast passage and Strategic follow ups on the executive on the need to project Orumba South to the world.

The outing of today is a clear indication that Orumba South is YPP, the incoming member is ready to deliver on this mandate to Salvage the people of Orumba South who had witnessed poor representative in the past 4 years due to poor representation.

In the coming days expect greatness, photo splash!

