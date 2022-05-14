Drone Shots Of Senator Ademola Adeleke’s Campaign Train In Osogbo (Pictures)

Mammoths crowd welcome Osun state Incoming Governor Sen Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke to Osun central Senatorial zone .

The people of Osun central pledge their support to Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke.

When Addressing the People, Osun state Incoming governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke Appreciate Osun people for their support and votes during the last Gubernatorial Election and he pray that the coming Election will be Victorious and Victory for all.

He promise Osun people Good governance, honestly, transparency, Accountable and more development.

Imole deeee Okunkun Parada. I’m wishing Incoming Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke happy 62nd Birthday. I pray for you for strength and power to champion Osun State to greater heights. Happy Birthday to you sir.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related