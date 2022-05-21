DSS Operatives Were With Deborah Samuel But Were Overpowered – Tambuwal

Tambuwal said that contrary to a general belief, the security agencies did not abandon the female Christian student but were also attacked by the mob.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has stated that operatives of the Department of State Services got to Deborah Samuel, a 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, on time but were overpowered by the Muslim mob. Tambuwal said that contrary to a general belief, the security agencies did not abandon the female Christian student but were also attacked by the mob, leading to injuries to some of them.

Contrary possibly to what you’re thinking, the security agencies, particularly the DSS, were able to get to the school on time and were actually able to get Deborah rescued from the mob initially,” Tambuwal told reporters on Friday as he visited Delta State to continue his 2023 presidential campaign.

“As they were mobilising forces from the military barracks, the police command, the mob was growing. As we speak, one of the DSS agents that attempted to save her life is in the hospital with a broken head and the other one had a broken hand.

“They were actually overpowered. It’s not as if she was left on her own. There was rescue by the DSS and they were around where she was locked into a room because they tried to really save her, but unfortunately they were overpowered.”

SaharaReporters had last week in several reports noted that Deborah was on Thursday, May 12 dragged outside her hostel, beaten, killed and burnt by her Muslim colleagues in the presence of security personnel, for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Her killing has been condemned by groups and notable persons from within and outside Nigeria.

The Sokoto State Police Command had on Monday, May 16 arraigned two suspects, Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunchi, before the Sokoto State Magistrate Court for allegedly participating in Deborah’s killing.

The suspects, who were represented by 34 Muslim lawyers led by Prof Mansur Ibrahim, were arraigned on controversial charges of “criminal conspiracy and inciting of public disturbance.” –

https://saharareporters.com/2022/05/21/nigerias-secret-police-dss-operatives-were-deborah-samuel-during-attack-overpowered-mob-%E2%80%93

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related