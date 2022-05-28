Edo State Pays ₦40,000 Minimum Wage To Workers

In fulfilment of the new minimum wage regime announced on Workers’ Day, Governor Godwin Obaseki has paid the Workers’ May salaries and pension, reflecting the new wage increase.

The Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, disclosed this via a statement issued on Thursday.

“The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has approved the payment of retirees’ pension and workers’ salaries for the month of May, reflecting the new N40,000 minimum wage,” the statement read in part.

“This is in fulfillment of the statutory obligations to workers and also a reflection of the governor’s expert and judicious management of the state’s resources.”

Obaseki had on May 1 announced the increment of the minimum wage in the state from N30,000 to N40,000. He noted that the increase was necessary to help workers overcome the country’s overbearing economic challenges, which have caused galloping inflation among other socio-economic dislocations.

A cross-section of workers, who spoke with journalists after the payment of the new minimum wage, expressed excitement about the development, praising the governor for keeping to his word.

“I can’t contain my joy. In all my years in the civil service, no governor has done as much as Governor Obaseki, a civil servant, Mr. Jeremiah Igbinosa, said. “He has shattered all records. I am in awe of his financial acumen.”

Another public servant, Mrs. Ose Okosodo, said the governor has proven to be the darling of workers not only in Edo but in Nigeria. According to him, workers across Nigeria, who had been calling to confirm the governor’s announcement earlier in the month, now have evidence to prove that the Governor is a promise keeper.

“We are lucky in Edo. There is no doubt,” he said. “This is happening when other governors are making excuses for why they are not able to pay workers.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/05/27/obaseki-pays-n40000-minimum-wage-to-edo-workers/

