EFCC Agents Storm PDP Primary Election Venue (Pictures)

BREAKING: EFCC agents storm PDP primary election venue
Some officers of the Economic Financial Crime Commission have just stormed the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abuja, the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party primary election.
The officers arrived the venue around 4:4opm but the purpose of their visit is unknown.
Details later…
