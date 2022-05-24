EFCC Operatives Surround Okorocha’s House

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have surrounded the private residence of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, Daily…

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have surrounded the private residence of a former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, Daily Trust has learnt.

The house is located at No 3, Nyasa Close, Off Ontario Street.

Our correspondent, who is currently at the residence, also observed the presence of armed personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

A source at the anti-graft agency said on Tuesday that Okorocha has been snubbing several invitations extended to him over alleged corruption against him.

The spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, has yet to respond to several phone calls by our correspondent.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-efcc-operatives-surround-okorochas-house

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related