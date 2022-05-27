The popular pavilion in Fajuyi area of Ado-Ekiti is currently populated with Ado-Ekiti and Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA’s Delegates as they select the candidate that will fly Apc ticket for Ekiti Central 1 (Ado-Ekiti/Irepodun) in the 2023 election.
Contestants are Hon. Olusola Fatoba who is seeking reelection to the green Chamber, Sunday Ola, Ogunsakin Jimlas (Former S.A to the Governor) and Oluyemi Esan.
Ekiti: Olusola Fatoba, Oluyemi Esan, Jimlas Contest For APC Rep Ticket
