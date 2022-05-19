Electoral Act Section 84: Supreme Court Sets Date For Buhari, Malami’s Case

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Supreme court has fixed May 26 to hear a suit filed by President Muhammmadu Buhari and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, voiding the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Buhari and Malami filed a suit on April 29 before the apex court through a group of private lawyers, including Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), hired by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

In the suit, the National Assembly is listed as the sole defendant.

Section 84(12) has been a subject of serious political debate since Buhari signed the amended Act 2022 into law in February.

Shortly after signing it into law, Buhari had urged the parliament to delete the controversial clause, but the National Assembly declined the President’s request.

