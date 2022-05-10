Electoral Act: Senate Amends Section Barring Statutory Delegates From Convention

Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (SB. 1002) by Deputy Senate President, Senator @OvieOmoAgege

Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (SB. 1002) is read the First Time.

A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Electoral Act No. 13 and for other related matters, 2022 (SB. 1002) by Deputy Senate President, Senator @OvieOmoAgege

The amendment seeks to make provision for delegates who will not be elected as ad-hoc delegates to participate in the Conventions, Congresses or meetings of political parties – Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege (APC – Delta Central)

“I think this is a very straightforward amendment. Without this amendment, most of us will not have the liberty of voting during convention. I support the amendment. Let us have it for second reading.” – Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra Central)

“This Bill is a very straightforward Bill and let us put in on record that this error was something that happened inadvertently. We have seen the error and that is why we are back here to ensure nobody suffers any harm.” – Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Abdullahi (APC-Niger North)

“I second this amendment moved by the Deputy Senate President. I don’t think that this Bill needs further debate. Just put it on a voice vote so we can proceed.” – Senator Aliyu Wammako (APC-Sokoto North)

The Bill is read the Second time and referred to the Committee of the Whole.

Senate in the Committee of the Whole and Plenary considered A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Electoral Act No. 13 and for other related matters, 2022 (SB. 1002) and approved Clause 84(.

A Bill for an Act to Amend the 2022 Electoral Act No. 13 and for other related matters, 2022 (SB. 1002) is read the Third Time and PASSED!

Senate President explains the importance of the Bill:

“Let me explain a little bit of what we have done. The amended Electoral Act of 2022 that we passed this year has a deficiency that was never intended.

“That deficiency will deny all statutory delegates in all political parties from participation in Congresses and Conventions and therefore such a major misplaced Clause ought to be amended before the Party Primaries starts in the next eight days.

“And therefore, this is an emergency legislation. The National Assembly will finish with the processing of this amendment on this Bill between today in the Senate and tomorrow in @HouseNGR, and then the Executive will do the assent within the week.

“That is so important to enable every statutory delegate to participate in the party primaries. This is an emergency effort to ensure that nobody is denied his/her rightful opportunity as a delegate.”

