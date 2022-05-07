Emefiele Must Resign As CBN Governor Immediately – Governor Akeredolu

THE CBN GOVERNOR MUST DISENGAGE FORTHWITH

The news of the purchase of APC Presidential Nomination Forms purportedly by the supporters of CBN Gov., @GodwinIEmefiele has been received with palpable disbelief & shock… This act, if unchecked, timeously, portends great danger

It is incontrovertible that Mr Emefiele enjoys a constitutionally protected right to belong to any group… It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted & sensitive office of the Governor of the CBN will be this brazen in actualizing his ambition

The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate.

Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest. He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office.

Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith. This is a joke taken too far.



https://twitter.com/RotimiAkeredolu/status/1522679289262612481?t=aGsNsNljzgg-z2oMa_LP-g&s=19

