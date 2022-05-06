Emefiele Must Resign Immediately If He Wants To Contest For Presidency – SERAP

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has reacted as the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele picks the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential forms.

SERAP urged Emefiele to immediately resign his position as CBN governor.

The body said Emefiele should resign in line section nine of CBN Act.

According to SERAP, Emefiele’s involvement in politics would distract him from carrying out his duties.

In a tweet: “BREAKING: Following reports that the CBN governor Mr Godwin Emefiele has picked the APC N100m presidential nomination form, we urge him to immediately resign his position in line with S. 9 of the CBN Act.

“Engaging in politics will conflict with/detract from his full-time duties.”

It was gathered that Emefiele’s associates paid N100million for the nomination and expression of interest forms on Friday, at the International Conference Center, Abuja venue of the sale of forms.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/06/2023-presidency-emefiele-asked-to-resign-as-cbn-gov-for-picking-apc-n100m-forms/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related