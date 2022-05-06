Emefiele’s Associates Pick APC Presidential Nomination Form For Him

Associates of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have picked the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential nomination form for the governor.

The form was picked on behalf of the governor around 11: 15 A. M.

However, the vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, Former vice president, and others have picked their presidential forms in their various political parties.

