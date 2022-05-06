Emefiele’s Associates Pick APC Presidential Nomination Form For Him

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Associates of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, have picked the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential nomination form for the governor.

The form was picked on behalf of the governor around 11: 15 A. M.

However, the vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, Former vice president, and others have picked their presidential forms in their various political parties.

Details later:

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/breaking-associates-pick-apc-presidential-nomination-form-for-emefiele/amp/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: