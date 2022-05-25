Emmanuel Udom’s Presidential Billboard Spotted In Abuja (Pictures)

Emmanuel Udom’s giant billboard has been spotted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport road Abuja.

Udom Gabriel Emmanuel is a Nigerian politician who is currently the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, in office since 29 May 2015. He contested for the office of governor in the April 2015 elections on the platform of People’s Democratic Party. He was re-elected as the governor of Akwa Ibom State on 29 May 2019.

Presently, Emmanuel is one of the major contenders for the People’s Democratic Party presidential ticket for the next presidential poll.

