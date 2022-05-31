Enugu Police Command Makes Statement About Natural Gas Fire

See previous thread here: Breaking!!! Natural Gas Accidentally Discovered In Enugu (Pix, Video)

ENUGU STATE POLICE COMMAND BULLETIN OF 30TH MAY, 2022

SUSPECTED NATURAL GAS-INDUCED FIRE OUTBREAK: ENUGU CP SAYS NO CAUSE FOR ALARM, AS FRANTIC EFFORTS ARE MADE TO QUENCH FIRE

Following the outbreak of fire, suspected to have been caused by underearth natural gas encountered during the drilling of a water borehole, at Caristas University, Amorji-Nike, Enugu, on 22/05/2022, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, has assured the general public, particularly citizens of the State and the University community that there is no cause for alarm, as frantic efforts are being made by relevant authorities to put out the fire.

2. Meanwhile, the location of the fire incident, which does not seem to pose any obvious threat to human life and property, has been cordoned-off and secured to avoid any untoward incident. This is pending when the fire will be completely quenched by the already contacted authorities with relevant expertise, including the Federal and Enugu State Fire Services, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and others within the Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry.

3. Further development shall be duly communicated to the general public.

ASP DANIEL NDUKWE, Anipr

Police Public Relations Officer,

Enugu State Command,

State Headquarters, Enugu.

@PoliceNG @DanNdukwe @Coal__City @dream925fm @UrbanRadio94 @solidfm1009



https://mobile.twitter.com/EnuguPoliceNG/status/1531407715116933121

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related