Enugu State Emergency Agency Says No Cause For Alarm Over Gas Leak

No cause for alarm over gas leak at Caritas University, Emene, outskirts of Enugu, which was caused by borehole drilling activities, as safety measures

have been taken to avert any disaster from the incident scene, says SEMA

*Public Announcement!!!*

The Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) wishes to inform the public about the gas leak which has culminated into a fire outbreak at Caritas University, Emene, Enugu.

SEMA in collaboration with NEMA activated the relevant emergency stakeholders including Fire Service (State, Federal and FAAN fire department), NNPC, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority who are on ground to provide immediate technical assessment and solution regarding the leakage and raging fire.

According to the DG NOSDRA Mr. Idris Musa, the gas leak was caused by borehole drilling activities which hit a gas reservoir.

The area affected has long been cordoned off and fire fighters are permanently stationed at the incident scene so as to avert spread of the fire and any form of disaster.

SEMA therefore advises the public to be calm as necessary steps have been taken to avert any disaster from the incident scene.

Nkechi Eneh FICMC, MCArb

Executive Secretary

Enugu State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)

