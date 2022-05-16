Equity Means South East, Otherwise The North East Can Have It – Orji Uzor Kalu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t4QxCYhu7Ls

Excerpts from Seun Okin’s interview with the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on #PoliticsToday

Seun: Governor Akeredolu said two weeks ago that:”

It is time for the Party leaders to make a categorical statement devoid of equivocation on the pattern of succession. It is very expedient that the Party avoids self-inflicted crisis before the general election. Is it fair for the APC to keep quiet or throw it open like the PDP has done on the issue of zoning?

OUK: Gov Akeredolu is my in-law. I hope you know. Does his Equity means South East or just South, what is his own Equity. Equity should be South East. Anything other than South East is not equity, then it can go back to the North-East. Yes, the North has done their turn, then it should come to the South and they don’t want to leave it to the South East, so why should I allow them take it, when they have done Presidency before

We are only wiser today. We are wise people, we are no longer the mumu they used to cheat. If we will not get it, then let the North East have it.

Seun: So the South East is wiser today, and you have a game plan right now.

OUK: Yes of Course, and we will unfold it.

And moreover let me tell you, these Governors some of them are very funny. You want to pick your successor, you want to pick Deputy-Governor, you want to pick your Chairman of the Party and they don’t want the President to pick who will succeed him.

The President must be able to say, I want this man to (succeed me), like they do in their States. I was a Governor and I picked my successor and voted for him to be the Governor. So, they should be fair. All these my colleagues who are Governors today, they should be fair to the President and stop carrying dagger. It’s not (by) fighting.

What we are looking for is good governance. We don’t care where the President comes from but we care for who is capable of giving good governance. That is what I am telling you.

Seun: Do your people agree with you that you don’t care where the President comes from?

OUK: If you can’t give it to us, we don’t care where the President comes from. What I am telling you is the position of most Igbos, some might disagree but most that know politics agree. Because you can’t continue letting us to vote for you, you don’t vote for us. If we vote for you, you vote for us. What you will see in 2023 is new Igbo thinking. The new Igbo thinking will be, if you give me I give you, if you don’t give me I don’t give you.

We have voted for President Obasanjo, we have voted for President Jonathan, we have voted for Vice President Osinbajo, they should find sincerity in their minds to vote for us.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related