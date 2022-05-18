Europa League Final: Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Rangers FC 1 – 1 – (Live)

Rangers FC vs Eintract Frankfurt….

Rangers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville on May 18; it is the Ibrox side’s first European final since 2008; they knocked out tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund to reach the showpiece event at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium…

Rangers’ European journey started under Steven Gerrard last August and will end with Giovanni van Bronckhorst leading the club in a showpiece final.

The remarkable adventure will end at Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and standing between the Ibrox side and Europa Leauge glory are Eintracht Frankfurt.

It’s the third Bundesliga side the Gers will have faced in the knockout stages so here we take a look at their route to Seville, one that’s been filled with giant-killings and comebacks…

