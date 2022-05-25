Evangelist Leads Masquerades To Christ (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wa395Uk1wk

A video shared online captured the moment an evangelist led three masquerades to christianity, IGBERETV reports.

In the viral video, the evangelist met the masquerades on the road. He told them that he was sent by God to meet them and that being masquerades is the devil’s work in their lives. The masquerades knelt down as he instructed them. He then prayed for them, and the masquerades shouted “amen”.

https://igberetvnews.com/1420667/evangelist-leads-masquerades-christianity-photos-video/

