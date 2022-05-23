Ex Beauty Queen Takes Relief Materials To Widows In Abuja To Mark Birthday (Pics)

Youth and Gender advocate Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri Takes Relief Materials To Widows In Karu Community Abuja To Mark Birthday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mXm5Ku9Cng

In an effort to touch their lives and improve their living standards, President, World Women Leading Change Nigeria and Ex Beauty Queen, Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri at the weekend gave widows reasons to smile by visiting them with relief materials.

This was part of activities marking her birthday celebration.

The charity outreach which took place at St. Peter’s Anglican Church Karu Abuja had the widows smile home with items such of food items , clothing materials and some stipends.

Some of the widows could not hide their joy as they released blessings upon her and prayed for God’s provision for her.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Hadiza Aliyu whose husband died in 2002 said such outreach brings hope to them, showing them that society still cares about them, praying that God will bless Ogenna abundantly.

The former beauty queen has been at the forefront of influencing young people through mentorship and support.

At an event recently in Abuja, she highlighted that beauty queens across Nigeria have the capacity to unify young people, women and bring hope to the common man.

According to her, beyond being beautiful faces, winners of pageantry shows can help inspire and ginger the spirit of can-do in young people to let them know they can achieve all they aspire in life irrespective of gender and background.

Ogenna who was recently appointed Director of Queens Affairs and Related Matters Committee of Association of Beauty Pageants, Fashion Exhibition Organisers of Nigeria, ABPFEON also said her committee will create an enabling environment for mentorship, sponsorship, development, integration, growth and leadership.

Ogenna Walter Ekwubiri is also the founder of Motivating African Youths Initiative which is a Pan African Movement geared towards securing a better future for women and youths

She was Miss Tourism Nigeria 2016/2017, Queen of Aso International 2014 and she is also a public speaker.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/05/youth-and-gender-advocate-ogenna-walter.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related