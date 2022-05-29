Ex-Deputy Lagos Governor, Adebule Beats Obanikoro, Wins APC Senate Ticket

Former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluranti Adebule has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries for Lagos West.

It was gathered she defeated former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro and former Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Kayode Opeifa.

Adebule polled 424 votes ahead of her challenger, Obanikoro, who had 119 votes. Opeifa came in distant third with four votes.

http://www.osundefender.com/ex-deputy-governor-adebule-beats-obanikoro-wins-lagos-west-apc-senate-ticket/

