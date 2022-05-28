‘External Hordeleum: I Finally Went For Surgery’ (Photo)

Sequel to my last post

https://www.nairaland.com/7030121/external-hordeleum-chalazion-know-anything

I finally got it solved by going for the surgery.

I used almost all the recommended drugs and methods on the previous thread but it dosent seem to go away. So I took the bold step for the surgery cos it’s really affecting my self esteem.

The process is simple and should be completed within 30mins. Prices varies according to location, little or no pain after anaesthesia injection. You only feel pain after surgery.

Its better you undergo the surgery cos the bulge hardly go away on it’s own. Final solution is the surgery and you dont need to worry about any scar, because the incision was inverted (internal eye lid incision)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related