FA Cup: Chelsea Vs Liverpool 5 – 6 On (Penalties)

Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful Fabinho will play a part in Liverpool’s Quadruple bid despite being ruled out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea: “There’s a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever”

Fabinho will miss the FA Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea on Saturday through injury.

The Brazilian was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s Premier League victory at Aston Villa with a muscular injury.

Jurgen Klopp still hopes there is a possibility Fabinho can play again in the 2021/22 season, as Liverpool still aim to complete the Quadruple.

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “There’s a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever.”

