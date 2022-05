ARREST OF FAKE SOLDIER

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a fake soldier, Samuel Msughter, aged 28 on the Epe/Ijebu Road. The suspect specialized in escorting goods in full army uniform.

Investigation is ongoing to unravel the full extent of his criminality especially with the uniform. Suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation.



https://twitter.com/LagosPoliceng/status/1522517163264729090?t=_7VeLHbvvjxVvT6l5362ng&s=19

