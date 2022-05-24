Family Members Mourn 27-Year-Old Lady Killed By Gunmen In Bayelsa (Photos)

Family Members are mourning their sister, Jennifer Ajodo, who was shot dead by gunmen in Bayelsa State.

The Deceased was among the four civilains killed when gunmen suspected to be kidnappers ambushed a police convoy at Idema- Otuabagi Road, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

The Victims were returning from the burial of a police officer on Saturday, May 14, when the gunmen opened fire on the convoy, killing five people including a police officer, NaijaCover Reports.

One of the Deceased’s Sisters, Patience Ajodo claimed the attack was carried out by Bayelsa militants.

“Jenny baby I can’t believe you have gone so soon. All the promises we made to each other is now vanity. Bayelsa militants took away my beautiful sister, it shall not be well with your killers they shall no know peace. May your soul rest in peace Amen. Till we meet to part no more” she wrote on Sunday, As Sighted By NaijaCover.

“Oh death today supposed to be ur birthday but you are no more, May God grant you rest in the bossom of the Lord. Happy posthumous birthday beautiful kid sis.” she added on Monday, May 23.

