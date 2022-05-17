Fans Gift BBNaija’s Saskay Benz On Her 22nd Birthday (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2av1e9Y2qg

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tsakute Jonah, also known as Saskay, received a car as a birthday gift from fans.

A video was taken of the birthday girl being presented with her car gift by her adoring fans.

Saskay couldn’t believe her eyes when she came out to find a brand new Benz decked out in birthday decorations parked right outside her door.

Some fans are known for going to great lengths to make their favorite celebrities happy, and Saskay’s fans (Sasforce) have shown her how much they adore her.

