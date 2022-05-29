Fatai Buhari Defeats Shina Peller, Emerges APC Oyo North Senatorial Candidate

Senator Fatai Buhari has defeated House member Shina Peller to clinch the senatorial ticket for Oyo North.

Mr Buhari scored 570 votes against Mr Peller’s five votes, ending the lawmaker’s four-year stint in the parliament.

Mr Peller was elected to the House in 2019 and declined to seek a second term in order to stay true to an agreement to rotate the seat in his constituency.

His supporters said he would have easily clinched the ticket to return to the House, but the politician argued that he couldn’t afford to go back on his words.

Mr Buhari is the incumbent senator representing the district, which covers the vast northern parts of Oyo.

https://gazettengr.com/just-in-fatai-buhari-beats-shina-peller-emerges-apc-senatorial-candidate-for-oyo-north/?utm_source=ReviveOldPost&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=ReviveOldPost

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related