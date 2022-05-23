Fayose’s Son, Media Aide Win PDP House Of Reps Tickets In Ekiti

Joju Fayose, son of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has clinched the PDP ticket for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency one.

Joju, who won the party’s ticket for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I comprising Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, polled 69 votes to defeat Deji Adeosun.

The ex-governor’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, also emerged as the PDP candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency two.

He got 54 votes to defeat his main challenger, Mr. Victor  Babafemi, who scored 45 votes for the position.

Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/ekiti-fayoses-son-lere-olayinka-win-pdp-house-of-reps-tickets/

