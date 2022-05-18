Finland And Sweden Submit NATO Application Hand In Hand

BRUSSELS — Finland and Sweden on Wednesday submitted letters formally expressing interest in joining NATO, a historic moment for two countries that held fast to military nonalignment until Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended their thinking about security.

The delivery of the letters to the alliance’s Brussels headquarters marks the start of an accession process that could take months, but that is ultimately expected to result in an expansion of NATO from 30 to 32 members, remaking Europe’s post-Cold War security architecture along the way.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/05/18/finland-sweden-nato-apply/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related