Five Kinds Of Guys You’ll Find On Nairaland (Photos)

1. The overly mature ones.

They see those who post everyday and everytime as totally immature! In other words, maturity is rated by number of posts. You see them always finding the nearest entrance to start a chat with any female name who kind of gives them an attention!

Make we no call names sha.

2. The redpillers.

These ones are always fighting with ladies every now and then. The crazy thing about them is that sex is the bullet they use to make satisfactory points.

3. The Liars.

Ha! These ones are just wonderful! They can claim wetin dem no bi, and lie lie lie just to be seen as a public figure…as a wealthy dude. Like huncle, nobody gives a F of who you are! Their major targets are hungry Nairaland girls, or those desperate to hookup.

And those ladies are mostly gotten, used, and garbaged cos they tend to only follow those ones posting relocation to oversea topics and “big boys.” Laslas, na Nairaland dem dey come yab them.

4. The tribalists.

These ones are very quick to defend their tribe even when their tribe has done sth odoriferous. You’ll see them supporting the killing of Deborah with all their might;

or supporting the IPOB rampage;

or using rebuttals at those who blame skull mining!

Senseless lots!

5. Those ones that use Nairaland to show the lack of home training they’ve always yearned to show outside.

They try to toast you, you no gree, they finish your reputation.

From that day, you become their worst enemy because you refuse to believe all those wooing BS they told you.

Thank you.

