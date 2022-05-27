Folajimi, Lai Mohammed’s Son Loses Third Term Ticket To Lagos Assembly

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Folajimi Mohammed, son of Minister of Information and Culture, has lost the ticket to represent Ikeja State Constituency 1 in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Minister’s son who is representing the constituency for the second time, failed to secure his re-election ticket in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary held on Friday.

While Folajimi polled nine votes in the election, his rival, Seyi Lawal, garnered 15 votes.

Lawal’s supporters jubilated as chairman of the Electoral Committee, Comrade Ewuoso Olamide, declared him the winner of the exercise.

https://dailytrust.com/breaking-lai-mohammeds-son-loses-third-term-ticket-to-lagos-assembly

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: