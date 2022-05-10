Footballer Marcelo Was Sacked For Farting In The Dressing Room & Laughing About It

Marcelo: Veteran Centre-back’s inappropriate behaviour led to his mid-season dismissal

Lyon’s decision to sack their veteran centre back Marcelo last season was in part due to him FARTING in the dressing room and laughing about it with his team-mates, it has been revealed.

A new report has lifted the lid on a chaotic last few years at Lyon, both on and off the pitch, explaining some remarkable details of their downfall.

One of the most bizarre situations is that of Brazilian defender Marcelo, who was mysteriously kicked out of the first-team in August 2021, before leaving the club under a cloud just a few months later.



Marcelo was reportedly sacked by Lyon after farting in the dressing room after a poor defeat

Marcelo (right), pictured during the Angers defeat in August 2021 that began his Lyon demise

It has now been reported that his exit was sparked by his flatulence in the dressing room – and the ensuing laughter with team-mates – which riled the hierarchy during a difficult period for the club on the pitch.

The specific incident occurred following a 3-0 defeat away at Angers – a team Lyon will have expected to beat – in which Marcelo scored an own goal.

At the time, manager Peter Bosz had only been at the helm for a few months, while sporting director Juninho was growing tired with the squad – which ultimately led to his exit in the winter break less than five months later.



Manager Peter Bosz was reportedly furious with Marcelo and he was removed from the squad

The veteran Brazilian defender (right) is now plying his trade for their Ligue 1 rivals Bordeaux

It was initially reported that Marcelo had been removed from the first team due to a ‘dressing-room incident’, but further details were not divulged at the time.

After the 34-year-old left the club in January of this year, he joined Bordeaux, where he is currently embroiled in a relegation battle as the end of the season approaches.

As it stands, the club are rock bottom of Ligue 1, four points from safety with just two matches remaining of the campaign.

Lyon players trudge back to the dressing room after the August 2021 defeat at Angers

[quote]Marcelo has started the last three games for the struggling side, all of which ended in defeat.

At Lyon, meanwhile, the struggles have continued and they look set to miss out on European football amid a season that L’Equipe claim ‘should have been filmed’, such is the drama of the storyline.

The club were docked a point for fan violence in the stands, while there has been failed recruitment, a coach under pressure, Juninho’s mid-season exit, and the departure of two main shareholders.



