Former Deputy Governor Emerges As The PDP Senatorial Candidate For Ondo South

H.E Chief Agboola Ajayi Emerges as the PDP, Ondo state Southern Senatorial candidate.
Hon Chief Agboola Ajayi The former deputy governor of Ondo state Emerges as the winner of the PDP Ondo state Southern Senatorial districts candidate after he contested with the incumbent senator from the district, senator Tofowomo Nicholas, RT honorable Ogundeji iroji and two other candidates. Agboola Ajayi garnered 78 votes while his Major contender, Sen. Tofowomo Nicholas got 74 votes.
